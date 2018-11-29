Emergency Politics Podcast: Cohen Is Now Cooperating With Mueller

In their second Mueller-related podcast of the day(!), the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to news that President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about the details of a Trump Organization real estate deal in Russia. The plea formalized Cohen’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 election and positioned Cohen as a potential star witness in the Russia investigation.

