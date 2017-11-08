Emergency Politics Podcast: A Good Night For Democrats

Democrats had a strong showing across the board on election night 2017, including winning the Virginia governor’s race by 9 percentage points. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discuss what the results say about the national political environment and what the Democratic strategy will be heading into a midterm year.

