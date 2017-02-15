Emergency Podcast: Trump’s Ties To Russia

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is breaking the emergency glass. After months of bubbling below the surface, questions about President Trump’s ties to Russia are now at the fore. Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Flynn, resigned on Monday after reportedly lying to members of the administration about a conversation he had with Russia’s ambassador. And on Tuesday, The New York Times published a report that Trump campaign aides were in contact with Russian intelligence throughout the campaign.

The podcast team sifts through what’s “smoke” and what’s “fire” amid all the new revelations. They also discuss whether these scandals are likely to stick, and what’s likely to come next.

