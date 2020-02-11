Menu
Eating Pancakes, Ice Fishing And Getting Tattoos With New Hampshire Voters

By , and

Published

While in New Hampshire, our fearless podcast host and reporter, Galen Druke, interviewed a number of voters about who they’d be voting for in the state’s primary, along with their hopes and fears for the future. Here are four of our favorite conversations.

First up, a conversation with two ice fishermen (and a young WWE fan) on a frozen lake.

Next, a chat with a Los Angeles transplant while getting a tattoo.

Third, a couple Galen met at a diner in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Finally, a woman who owns a sugar house, where she makes maple syrup.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for video.

Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight.

