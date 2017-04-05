Menu
Did The Referees Ruin The Men’s NCAA Championship?

Apr. 5, 2017 at 10:14 AM

Hot Takedown tackles the men’s and women’s NCAA championships and when to rest players in the NBA.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Apr. 4, 2017), we say goodbye to March Madness and break down the women’s and men’s NCAA championship games. Next, we investigate why NBA teams are resting their players early and often. Plus, a significant digit on Madison Bumgarner.

Significant Digit: 16.5, the average number of at-bats that San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner takes between hitting home runs, since 2014. Last Sunday, Bumgarner hit two home runs and became the first pitcher to hit more than one on Opening Day.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chadwick Matlin is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Kate Fagan is a writer for espnW and a regular panelist on the FiveThirtyEight sports podcast Hot Takedown.

