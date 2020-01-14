Did The Ravens Choke, Or Are The Titans Just That Good? Hot Takedown looks at the Titans’ upset over the Ravens, how social media is transforming the way we cover the NBA and the NHL All-Star Game.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs did not disappoint. While there was only one upset in the four games, it was the biggest upset in the Super Bowl era (according to Elo). The No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans took down the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday night. Neil, Geoff and Sara break down how this game was a loss for analytics, how this affects Lamar Jackson’s MVP season and what to expect in the conference finals.

As the NBA regular season marches steadily onward, some fans and members of the media are questioning how the league is covered and, in particular, who is covered. The Hot Takedown crew assesses why these media patterns occur and how social media is producing a new type of basketball fan.

In advance of the NHL All-Star Game, our Rabbit Hole celebrates the ingenuity of the NHL and how other leagues could follow suit.

What we’re looking at this week: