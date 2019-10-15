Did MLB De-Juice The Ball Right Before The Playoffs? Hot Takedown discusses allegations that MLB deadened the baseball, reflects on the WNBA season with Lyndsey D’Arcangelo and honors Simone Biles and USA gymnastics.

Rumors are swirling around MLB that the ball has been deadened for the postseason, leading to a decline in home runs after a historically dinger-filled season. Our team discusses the merits of these claims and, more importantly, whether MLB should be manipulating the ball.

The 2019 WNBA season wrapped up with the Washington Mystics claiming their first championship title in a Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun. The Athletic’s Lyndsey D’Arcangelo joins us to reflect on the season and to forecast the league’s ongoing CBA negotiations.

Finally, our Rabbit Hole honors the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, and takes stock of what Team USA’s performance at the World Gymnastics Championships signifies about our strategy for the 2020 Olympics.

