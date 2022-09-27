FiveThirtyEight Podcasts Come To Our Politics Podcast Live Show!

After a couple of years stuck inside our makeshift home studios, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is finally going back on the road. We’ll be in Washington, D.C., for a live show on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Nate Silver will be there! Galen Druke will be there! Nathaniel Rakich will be there! Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux will be there! Will you be there?

Topics will include the latest odds for Democrats and Republicans headed into the midterms, how the current political environment has upended expectations, why this year’s election could be historic and much more.

The live podcast show will take place at Sixth & I at 7 p.m. Eastern. In-person and virtual tickets are available. For tickets and more information, check out Sixth & I’s events page. Hope to see you there!