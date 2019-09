Colin Kaepernick Is Probably Still Good Enough To Make An NFL Roster

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL for a few years, but now that many starting quarterbacks are unable to play this season, some fans are wondering whether teams should look at Kaepernick as a possible replacement.

Is Kaepernick still good enough to play in the NFL? In the video above, Neil Paine takes a look at how Kaepernick might perform if he came back to the league today.

