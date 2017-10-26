Menu
Coaches Mostly Don’t Matter, Unless You Suck As Much As The Suns

at

The Lab breaks down Phoenix’s latest woes and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Greek Freak.

By , and

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s new basketball podcast, a weekly conversation about the NBA. On this week’s show (Oct. 25, 2017), Neil, Chris and Kyle first discuss the laundry list of things that have gone wrong for the Phoenix Suns this season, then debate where the team should go from here. Next, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a mind-blowing start this season, with 147 points, 43 rebounds and 21 assists in his first four games. Can the Bucks harness this potential and become a challenger to the Warriors? We discuss. Plus, we take a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder and their suddenly not-so-great rebounding.

Here are links to what we discussed this week:

