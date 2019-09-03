Can’t Wait For Our NFL Predictions? Listen To This Podcast. Hot Takedown previews our NFL predictions, Kent Blackstone from the Atlantic League joins to discuss new tech headed for MLB, and we dive down a Rabbit Hole of fight songs.

With the NFL kicking off Thursday, Hot Takedown employs a segment of “Model Talk” to assess some of the hot takes and speculation swirling around this season. Our NFL prediction model will be live Wednesday morning, but for a preview of the 2019 season, take a listen!

In partnership with Major League Baseball, the Atlantic League is experimenting with new technology and rules. Automated strike zones and the ability to steal first base are certainly bringing intrigue to the game, but there have been several unintended consequences. Kent Blackstone, shortstop for the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, has experienced this all firsthand. Blackstone joins the show to bring a player’s perspective to what these changes could mean for the future of baseball.

Our Rabbit Hole celebrates Sara’s obsession with college fight songs. If you haven’t already, check out our interactive to see how your school’s fight song stacks up — clichéwise.

