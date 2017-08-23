Can College Football Schedules Be Fixed? Hot Takedown previews college football and discusses the sport’s lack of parity. Plus, the NBA’s war on tampering and a significant digit on Felix Hernandez.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (Aug. 22, 2017), we ponder the Indiana Pacers’ allegations that the Los Angeles Lakers tampered with the Pacers by trying to lure Paul George to L.A. Next, we’re joined by SB Nation writer Bill Connelly to preview college football. We talk about the validity of preseason polls, the lack of parity in NCAA football, and which metrics are most important. Plus, a significant digit on Felix Hernandez.

