Can Clemson Take Down Undefeated Alabama?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 3, 2017), we take a look at the College Football Playoff and explore whether No. 2 Clemson can defeat No. 1 Alabama in Monday’s championship. Next, FiveThirtyEight’s Reuben Fischer-Baum drops by to discuss the NFL and how a plethora of quarterback injuries will make for some interesting games this weekend. Finally, the Houston Rockets are on a roll — but can they keep it going? We investigate. Plus, a significant digit on Ronda Rousey.
- Significant Digit: 48, the number of seconds it took bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to knock out Ronda Rousey in the UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Friday. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN the Magazine was one of only a few reporters Rousey spoke with while attempting her comeback.