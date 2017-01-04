Menu
Can Clemson Take Down Undefeated Alabama?

Jan 4, 2017 at 10:10 AM

Hot Takedown previews the college football championship, checks in on the NFL and investigates the Houston Rockets’ hot streak.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 3, 2017), we take a look at the College Football Playoff and explore whether No. 2 Clemson can defeat No. 1 Alabama in Monday’s championship. Next, FiveThirtyEight’s Reuben Fischer-Baum drops by to discuss the NFL and how a plethora of quarterback injuries will make for some interesting games this weekend. Finally, the Houston Rockets are on a roll — but can they keep it going? We investigate. Plus, a significant digit on Ronda Rousey.

Links to what we discussed:

  • You can check out FiveThirtyEight’s college football predictions.
  • The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman wrote on the upcoming finals rematch between Alabama and Clemson.
  • The ACC is dominating this bowl season, writes Neil Paine.
  • Keep refreshing our NFL playoff projections as the postseason unfolds.
  • ESPN took a look at how all 32 NFL teams are doing right now.
  • ESPN’s Calvin Watkins recaps the Houston Rockets’ most recent victory.
  • Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer takes a look at how James Harden, Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey are shaping the way Houston plays basketball.
  • Significant Digit: 48, the number of seconds it took bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to knock out Ronda Rousey in the UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Friday. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN the Magazine was one of only a few reporters Rousey spoke with while attempting her comeback.

Chadwick Matlin is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for culture.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kate Fagan is a writer for espnW and a regular panelist on the FiveThirtyEight sports podcast Hot Takedown.

