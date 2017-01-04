Can Clemson Take Down Undefeated Alabama? Hot Takedown previews the college football championship, checks in on the NFL and investigates the Houston Rockets’ hot streak.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 3, 2017), we take a look at the College Football Playoff and explore whether No. 2 Clemson can defeat No. 1 Alabama in Monday’s championship. Next, FiveThirtyEight’s Reuben Fischer-Baum drops by to discuss the NFL and how a plethora of quarterback injuries will make for some interesting games this weekend. Finally, the Houston Rockets are on a roll — but can they keep it going? We investigate. Plus, a significant digit on Ronda Rousey.

