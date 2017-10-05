Can Anyone Beat The Warriors?

We’re starting a new podcast! It’s called The Lab, and it’s a weekly conversation about the NBA that will come to you all season long. In this week’s episode (Oct. 4, 2017), FiveThirtyEight writers Neil Paine, Chris Herring and Kyle Wagner break down the NBA’s draft lottery reform and discuss how it might affect tanking. Then they review every team in the Western Conference — the good, the bad and the ugly. How long can the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty last — and would it withstand a serious injury to one of its key players? Will the Oklahoma City Thunder find a way to utilize its new star power? Can anything be done to improve the Sacramento Kings? We answer these questions and more. Next week, we’re on to the Eastern Conference.

