Both The Raptors And The Warriors Lost In Game 5 Hot Takedown this week unpacks a complex Game 5 of the NBA Finals, looks ahead to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup and celebrates the Minnesota Twins.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors kept their hopes alive for another championship ring, sending the NBA Finals back to Oracle Arena for Game 6. But the Warriors were not celebrating. Kevin Durant returned in Game 5 after a calf injury had kept him out of the playoffs since the Houston series, but he went down in the second quarter clutching his right leg. His Achilles injury could keep him off the court for another year. Neil, Geoff and Sara react to the injury and discuss what’s ahead for Durant, the Warriors and the NBA Finals.

The NHL is also nearing an end to a dramatic Stanley Cup Final. Boston will host St. Louis for Game 7 on Wednesday night. The Blues have looked strong in this series and claim that they’re confident going into the final matchup. However, historical precedent would suggest that the Bruins are better-positioned to take the title. Our team debates who has the stronger case for the Cup.

Finally, Sara indulges in the success of her favorite team, the Minnesota Twins, in this week’s Rabbit Hole.

What we’re looking at this week: