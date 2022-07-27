2022 Election Are You A Voter Of Color? We Want To Hear From You. We’re seeking voters of color to talk with us about the issues that matter to them most ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Facebook

Twitter

Email

Link

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY FIVETHIRTYEIGHT / GETTY IMAGES

How are you, as a voter of color, weighing who you’ll vote for — or which party you’ll support — ahead of this year’s midterm elections?

Too often, media coverage is focused on suburban voters, which can implicitly — or explicitly — be a stand-in for white, middle-class voters. But we’re interested in seeing what makes voters of color tick. How are Black voters in Trump country versus those living in suburbia deciding who they’ll support this year? Are religious beliefs or values affecting the vote choice of Latino voters, who lean Democratic but might be open to socially conservative messaging? And what’s motivating Asian American voters, the county’s fastest growing racial or ethnic group, who are fairly split between the two political parties?

While we know many of these groups vote overwhelmingly Democratic, it’d be a mistake to paint all voters of color with such a broad brush. No one group is a monolith, which is why we want to unpack how various voters of color — and we know there are many races and ethnicities we missed above — are thinking about different policy and political issues headed into this fall, including how those issues might affect their vote.

To be clear, we’re not trying to predict electoral trends and outcomes, but we do hope to tell stories about how different voters of color are processing politics. To tell these stories better, though, we’d like to hear from you. Please fill out the survey below and tell us a little bit about yourself and why you think you’d be a good fit for this column. We might get in touch!