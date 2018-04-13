Menu
Are The Toronto Raptors The True No. 1 Team In The East?

at

Are The Toronto Raptors The True No. 1 Team In The East?

FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast breaks down the playoff landscape for the Eastern Conference.

By , and

Filed under The Lab

 

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. Neil, Kyle and Chris are previewing the NBA playoffs in a special two-for-one edition of the podcast. On Friday’s show (April 13, 2018), they break down the first-round matchups in the Eastern Conference, where the Toronto Raptors are embarking on their journey as the No. 1 seed while the Cleveland Cavaliers are the betting favorites. (For The Lab’s discussion of the Western Conference, check out the April 12 show.)

Here are links to what the podcast discussed this week:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chris Herring is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kyle Wagner is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Filed under

NBA (538 posts) FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (474) The Lab (31) Toronto Raptors (14)

Comments