Are NFL Rookies Being Drastically Underpaid?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (July 26, 2017), FiveThirtyEight sports editor Geoff Foster joins Kate and Neil for his inaugural appearance on the podcast. He helps us break down how the current collective bargaining agreement in the NFL is screwing over rookie players — despite the fact that they’ve been found to contribute half of all NFL value. Next, we’re joined by The Undefeated’s Jerry Bembry to discuss the site’s 50 Greatest Black Athletes list, which is currently counting down 10 new players each week until Aug. 8. We chat about the methodology behind the SurveyMonkey-compiled list, the difficulties of comparing athletes across sports and some of the list’s biggest surprises — and snubs.

