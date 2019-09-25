So … Are The Buffalo Bills Actually Good?

For just the third time since 1992, the Buffalo Bills have started a season 3-0, after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Orchard Park. The team is currently thriving under second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who has led game-winning drives in two of the Bills’ three games this season. Don’t look now, but the Bills are tied for the 11th-highest Super Bowl probability in the league, according to the FiveThirtyEight model.

But naturally, the Bills are staring at a potential reality check this week, in the form of the also-undefeated New England Patriots. So, in this week’s column, we must ask: Are Allen and the Bills actually good? And will it even matter against the Pats? Let’s dive into the early numbers.

Allen has built on a polarizing rookie season with his play so far in 2019. On the one hand, Allen has won games with a combination of timely passing (he leads all quarterbacks this season in yards compiled during the final five minutes of one-score games) and impressive running (only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has more rushing yards among QBs). On the other hand, he ranks just 26th out of 35 qualified QBs in passer rating, with below-average rates of completions, yards, touchdowns and interceptions per attempt. In that regard — winning despite across-the-board mediocre passing numbers — Allen is well on his way to joining a bizarre group that includes Jake Plummer, Trent Dilfer, Kordell Stewart and Mark Sanchez.

Our own quarterback ratings basically split the difference between the good and the bad. With an Elo QB rating of 161, Allen isn’t great, but he’s not terrible either. In fact, he’s almost precisely average — just 4 rating points below the typical NFL starter — and by Buffalo standards, that’s not too shabby. The last time the Bills’ starter had an Elo rating that good relative to average, it was Tyrod Taylor in the middle of the 2017 season. (That happened to be the only year this century that Buffalo made the playoffs.) Compared with QBs from earlier 3-0 Bills starts, Allen is no Jim Kelly or even Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he is better than Trent Edwards was back in early 2008:

Comparing Josh Allen’s Bills to other 3-0 Buffalo starts Quarterback and team Elo ratings for Buffalo Bills teams that started a season 3-0, 1985-2019 QB Elo vs. Avg, First 3 Gms Before Game 4 Year Starter Gm 1 Gm 2 Gm 3 Qb Elo Rating Team Elo w/ QB Won Gm 4? 1988 Jim Kelly +8 -48 -36 +6 1498 ✓ 1991 Jim Kelly 263 326 62 108 1701 ✓ 1992 Jim Kelly -3 201 150 50 1681 ✓ 2008 Trent Edwards 53 67 11 -21 1535 ✓ 2011 Ryan Fitzpatrick 170 176 105 31 1510 2019 Josh Allen 19 32 21 -4 1520 — QB Elo ratings are the number of Elo points a team would gain or lose if the main quarterback was replaced by a league-average starter from that season. Source: ESPN, Pro-Football-Reference.com

Those 2008 Bills would beat the Rams in Week 4 to run their record to 4-0 … before closing the year on a 3-9 skid to finish out of the playoffs. The 2011 Bills also fizzled after a promising first two months — which included a rare win over New England — losing seven straight and eight of their final nine games to waste a 5-2 start. So Buffalo has been tantalized by fast starts before, only to fall flat later on. But all the Kelly-led Bills on the list above went to the AFC championship game, and two of them went to the Super Bowl.

Fine — Allen and Kelly, his Hall of Fame predecessor, still have little in common aside from the charging bison on their helmets. But Allen has at least shown some hints of improvement as a passer so far in his second pro season. Despite his still-mediocre overall numbers, Allen has been more accurate this year, cutting his rate of “poor throws” (according to Pro-Football-Reference.com) from a league-worst 24 percent in 2018 to just 6 percent — which ranks fourth-best this year. Some of that can be attributed to a dose of shorter throws, but the NFL’s Next Gen Stats estimate that Allen is completing passes at a rate 0.9 percentage points higher than expected this season, even after adjusting for the depth of the pass and other particulars, while he checked in at 7.7 percentage points below expected last season (second-worst in the league).

Allen has gotten more accurate Rates of good and bad passing actions (per attempt) for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen by season, 2018-19 Completion% Year Passes Actual vs. Expected Interception% Poor Throw% 2018 320 52.8% -7.7% 3.8% 24.4% 2019 103 64.1 0.9 2.9 5.8 Sources: Pro-Football-Reference, NFL Next Gen Stats

So Allen may be getting better with his arm while remaining a threat with his legs. And as a team, Buffalo ranks ninth in total expected points added (EPA) per game so far this season, including 10th in special teams EPA, eighth in defensive EPA and sixth in defense against the pass specifically. ProFootballFocus grades safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer both as among the top 10 in the league at the position this season, two of 10 total Bills defenders who rank among the top 50 at their respective positions per PFF (and four who rank among the top 25). Last year’s Bills had one of the best EPA defenses in football as well, but they were undone by poor passing offense and special teams; if this year’s team has improved in those regards, Buffalo could have surprising staying power.

Of course, the Bills have also played one of the easiest schedules in the NFL so far. The Jets, Giants and Bengals collectively had an average pregame Elo rating of 1415 going into their contests against Buffalo; only the Cowboys, whose opponents have averaged a pregame rating of 1392, have played a softer group of creampuffs this season. And now, here come the Patriots — the second-highest-ranked team in our Elo ratings. New England’s current rating of 1686 is the 13th-highest the Pats have ever had coming into a game against the Bills in the history of the rivalry. (If you can call it that — New England has won five straight and 33 of the past 37 meetings dating back to 2000.) The Pats’ defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown since last year’s AFC title game, and some folks are already talking about the possibility of another undefeated season in Foxboro.

So let’s be honest: A lot of signs point to the Bills’ magical season-opening run coming to a screeching halt against New England this week. (Our model gives the Pats a 65 percent chance of winning, despite being on the road, and that’s conservative compared with the probability implied by the Vegas line.) But we also give Buffalo a 70 percent chance to make the playoffs — and for a franchise with only one playoff game under its belt since 1999, that’s as good an excuse for a raucous parking-lot celebration as anything else.

