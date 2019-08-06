Are Esports Really Sports? (And Other Controversial Takes.) It’s an all-Rabbit Hole edition of Hot Takedown.

This week, Hot Takedown brings you an episode made up entirely of Rabbit Holes.

To celebrate the English Premier League kicking off this week, we discover Geoff’s solution to what are, in his opinion, terrible fantasy soccer leagues.

Sara examines the unparalleled density of national champions in the WNBA, and Neil searches for long-lost NASCAR road course ringers.

To wrap, we recap the record-breaking events of the 2019 X Games, debate whether esports are indeed sports and look back at extreme sports of the past.

A few videos we can’t stop watching: