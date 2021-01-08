Answers To All (Or At Least Some) Of Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

There are so many questions about a COVID-19 vaccine that we didn’t know where to begin. So we began with you! We took to PODCAST-19’s mailbag to find answers on whether the vaccine is safe for pregnant people, when it might become available for people with asthma or diabetes, post-vaccine immunity if the novel coronavirus mutates, and more.

