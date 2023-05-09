Abortion Tell Us What You Think About Abortion Rights In The U.S. The Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling overturning the national constitutional right to abortion has reshaped politics. Has it reshaped yours? MICHELLE GUSTAFSON / BLOOMBERG / GETTY IMAGES

It’s been almost a year since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and the country has transformed in its wake. Nearly all abortions are banned in 14 states, and abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy are banned in Georgia – a restriction that could soon extend to Florida. The issue of abortion is also shaping U.S. politics in a way that it hasn’t for decades. It was a motivator for some voters in key states in the 2022 midterm elections, and the question of whether there should be a federal ban on abortion is already coming up in the 2024 Republican primary.

So we want to know: How are you thinking about the issue of abortion in 2023? Did the Dobbs decision and its aftermath impact your views on abortion’s legality? Did abortion become more or less of an important issue for you when thinking about politics and elections? Fill out the form below to tell us about your perspective on abortion, and we might reach out to hear more.