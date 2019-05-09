Menu
A 2020 Draft: Which States Are Most Likely To Go Blue?

, at

A 2020 Draft: Which States Are Most Likely To Go Blue?

Nate and Micah are stuck at the airport.

A FiveThirtyEight Chat

Filed under 2020 Election

Today we’re bringing you a special edition of our weekly politics chat from an airport in Houston, where FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver and managing editor Micah Cohen have decided to do a semi-live politics chat in a series of tweets. Follow along!

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Comments

Filed under

Slack Chat (188 posts) 2020 Election (179)