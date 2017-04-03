6 Things You Should Know About Monday’s NCAA Championship Game Vegas still doesn’t believe in Gonzaga, but the stats say the Bulldogs are for real.

After a couple of nail-biters in Phoenix on Saturday, we’re down to one game remaining in the 2016-17 NCAA men’s basketball season. So trust your gut and be sure to box out under the basket — here’s your cheat sheet of what to watch for in Monday night’s championship game.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Where to watch: CBS, 9:20 PM EDT

Who’s favored: According to the FiveThirtyEight model, Gonzaga has a 62 percent probability of winning the national championship. If that surprises you, you’re not alone — in a break with the stats, Vegas has the Tar Heels favored by 2 points. (More on that later.)

Why Gonzaga can win:

Why North Carolina can win: