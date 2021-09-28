Menu
Will Democrats Get Their Agenda Passed?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the threat of a government shutdown and debt default, and discusses how likely it is that Democrats will get their legislative priorities passed. Plus, they debate the best way to ask Americans about their political identity.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

