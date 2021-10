Why The U.S. Was Unprepared For COVID, According To The Former FDA Chief

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins to discuss how unprepared the U.S. was for COVID-19 and how he thinks the nation can prepare for future pandemics.

