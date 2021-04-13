Menu
Why Support For Gun Control Hasn’t Led To New Legislation

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why public support for gun control measures hasn’t translated into new laws. They also talk about why the number of independents in the U.S. has been growing, and they look at steps the Pew Research Center is taking to ensure their panel surveys have a representative sample of Republicans.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

