NFL Predictions

There’s only one game left. The Rams and Patriots have reversed roles since their first Super Bowl meeting; we’ll find out Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern who will come out on top this time.

Here’s where things stand after the conference championships:

🙌 Deryl Mundell is at the top of our postseason leaderboard with 294.2 points.

🏆 Deryl Mundell is also in first place on our overall leaderboard with 1,202.5 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 698th place with 713.1 points.

📈 Our Elo model is ahead of 54 percent of you in the postseason so far. In both of the conference championship games, Elo faired a bit better than the readers. Here’s a breakdown:

