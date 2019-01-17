NFL Predictions

After a wild-card round marked by upsets, last weekend’s divisional round restored order to the playoffs. Can the Rams and the Chiefs get revenge in Sunday’s conference championship games?

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after the divisional round:

🙌 “Ellis” is at the top of our postseason leaderboard with 276.4 points.

🏆 Neil Mehta is in first place on our overall leaderboard with 1,275.9 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 635th place with 769.5 points.

📈 Our Elo model is ahead of 64 percent of you in the postseason so far. Last week, you broke even with our Elo model when the Saints beat the Eagles and lost the most points when the Patriots beat the Chargers. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight