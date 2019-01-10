NFL Predictions

In last weekend’s wild-card games, three out of four home teams lost. Will this week’s divisional round restore order to the NFL, or will the chaos continue?

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after wild-card weekend:

🙌 Alex McQuillen and Ben Zornes are at the top of our postseason leaderboard with 200.0 points.

🏆 Neil Mehta took over first place on our overall leaderboard with 1,128.1 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 748th place with 677.1 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 48 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Chargers beat the Ravens and lost the most when the Cowboys beat the Seahawks. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight