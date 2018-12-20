NFL Predictions

Week 16 is here. The first game of this week is on Saturday at 4:30 Eastern time when the Redskins take on the Titans. On Sunday, the mediocre Vikings play the Lions in a game with big playoff implications.

Here’s where things stand after Week 15:

🙌 James Hare is at the top of our Week 15 leaderboard with 123.9 points.

🏆 Greg Chili Van Hollebeke is still in first place on our overall leaderboard with 960.2 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 728th place with 512.2 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 73 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Browns beat the Broncos and lost the most when the Eagles beat the Rams. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight