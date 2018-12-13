NFL Predictions

Week 15 is here. We start with the Chargers vs. the Chiefs tonight at 8:20 Eastern time. On Sunday, the two teams from the battleground state of Pennsylvania will face off against tough opponents in games that have big playoff implications.

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after Week 14:

🙌 Vyascheslav Tolbert is at the top of our Week 14 leaderboard with 129.5 points.

🏆 Greg Chili Van Hollebeke is still in first place on our overall leaderboard with 963.4 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 811th place with 502.8 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 83 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Broncos beat the Bengals and lost the most when the Cowboys upset the Saints. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight