NFL Predictions

Week 13 is here. The Patriots aren’t their usual dominant selves this year — will they beat the Vikings this Sunday?

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after Week 12:

🙌 Ryan Gnizak is at the top of our Week 12 leaderboard with 263.5 points.

🏆 Greg Chili Van Hollebeke is in first place on our overall leaderboard with 934.5 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 765th place with 536.8 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 67 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Browns beat the Bengals and lost the most when the Bills beat the Jaguars. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight