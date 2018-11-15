NFL Predictions

Week 11 is here. We start with the Packers vs. the Seahawks tonight at 8:20 Eastern time, but the Monday night Chiefs-Rams game is the week 11 Super Bowl.

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after Week 10:

🙌 David Ryborz is at the top of our Week 10 leaderboard with 148.6 points.

🏆 Brian Hake is still in first place on our overall leaderboard with 808.4 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 860th place with 456.3 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 48 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Giants beat the 49ers and lost the most when the Titans upset the Patriots. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight