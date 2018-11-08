NFL Predictions

Week 10 is here. Can the New Orleans Saints and their Big Three get their eighth straight win?

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after Week 9:

🙌 Colin Haviland is at the top of our Week 9 leaderboard with 250.2 points.

🏆 Brian Hake moved into first place on our overall leaderboard with 764.5 points. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 793rd place with 467.2 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 51 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Bears beat the Bills and lost the most when the Saints beat the Rams. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight