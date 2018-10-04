NFL Predictions

Nudge.

Week 5 is now upon us: The Patriots and Colts face off tonight at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. It’s time to take a break and submit your picks for FiveThirtyEight’s NFL forecasting game.

Here’s where things stand after Week 4:

🙌 Shaun Anderson is at the top of our Week 4 leaderboard, landing in first place with 228.8 points.

🏆 Scott Duhaime, with 262.8 total points, is second on our overall leaderboard (his is the highest score among players who have shared their names publicly on our leaderboards). FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 909th place with 82.4 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 60 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points when the Texans squeaked out a win over the Colts in overtime, and you lost the most in another overtime game, when the Raiders beat the Browns. Here’s a breakdown:

