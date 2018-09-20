NFL Predictions

Nudge.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, as are some of you who are participating in FiveThirtyEight’s NFL forecasting game.

Week 3 is now upon us: The Jets and the Browns face off tonight at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. It’s time to take a break and submit your picks.

Play the Game

Here’s where things stand after Week 2:

🙌 Alexandre Augusto da Rocha was at the top of our Week 2 leaderboard, coming in at second place with 170.0 points (his was the highest score among players who have shared their names publicly on our leaderboards).

🏆 Alexandre, with 222.6 total points, is also second on our overall leaderboard. FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model is in 1,793rd place with 44.7 points.

📈 Our Elo model beat 64 percent of you last week. You picked up the most points betting against the Bills, but lost the most when the Titans squeaked out a win against the Texans. Here’s a breakdown:

Happy forecasting,

FiveThirtyEight