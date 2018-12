Is it too early to speculate on who will win the 2020 Democratic Party nomination? We certainly don’t think so. Even though we don’t yet know the full Democratic field of candidates, members of our politics team recently huddled to make their case for who they think will top the ticket come 2020. We did it as a draft, because we’re FiveThirtyEight. Stay tuned for future episodes; as candidates’ prospects rise and fall, we’ll re-evaluate the picks and try to catch a star on the rise.