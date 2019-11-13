Why Does The President Have So Few Rights In The Impeachment Process?

Republicans have called this impeachment inquiry “unfair” to President Trump. Is it? FiveThirtyEight reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux has been reporting on the inquiry and examining what rights the president has during the impeachment process. In this video, she talks about what the constitution says and what precedents have been set by past impeachment inquiries.
Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for video. @Anna_Rothschild
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd