FiveThirtyEight’s video team is small and mighty. We want to make it bigger and mightier, and we’re hiring a senior editor for video to help us do that.

The senior editor will lead FiveThirtyEight’s video work and will be responsible for expanding the breadth and quality of our content.

We’re looking for someone with editorial vision, strong news judgment and a familiarity with politics, in particular. The senior editor for video will write and edit scripts, do some camerawork and help animate graphics. This role is highly collaborative — the editor will work across the newsroom to identify visual stories and work with our ABC News partners to make the best use of the resources it offers. The editor will also build out a freelancer network to help create more video content.

This position is based in New York City.

Candidates must have:

A minimum of six years of experience, preferably within a newsroom.

A minimum of two years of experience managing staff during development and production.

An interest in FiveThirtyEight’s data-driven journalism.

And we’d prefer candidates to have:

Experience writing news stories.

Proficiency operating Canon EOS cameras

Experience setting up lighting for shoots and interviews in studios, as well as other locations.

Fluency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop and Avid Media Composer.

If this sounds like you, please apply at the listing on the Disney Careers website.