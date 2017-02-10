We’re Hiring A Policy Editor

FiveThirtyEight is seeking a policy editor to help lead our coverage of the Trump administration. This is one of the most significant senior editor positions on our staff, and the policy editor will be responsible for overseeing a team of staff and freelance writers covering economic policy, immigration, criminal justice, education, health care and other issues.

We are looking for a creative, collaborative editor who is adept at juggling breaking news, longform features and investigative projects. The ideal candidate will be comfortable with both statistical evidence and traditional reporting, and will have experience blending the two into cohesive, accessible stories. A background covering or editing coverage of major domestic policy issues is preferred. FiveThirtyEight is committed to telling statistically rigorous, evidence-based stories that are nonetheless compelling to a broad audience; the policy editor will be responsible for helping writers with a wide range of experience levels and journalistic backgrounds achieve that vision.

The role, which is based in New York, requires editing and management experience. An official application page will go up soon on the Disney Careers website; in the meantime, send inquiries by email with the phrase “policy editor” in the subject line.