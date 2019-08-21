We’re Hiring A Copy Editor

The hallmark of FiveThirtyEight journalism is rigor, accuracy and precision. And no role in our newsroom is more important to maintaining those standards than the copy editor. Our copy desk edits articles for clarity and style, sure. But it also helps us vet arguments and fact-check claims, including in stories that rely on data and statistical analysis.

We’re looking for a copy editor to join that team.

The ideal candidate will be comfortable working with numbers. He or she will also be collaborative and adaptable — someone who loves helping to hone stories and is able to thrive in a newsroom that values speed and depth.

The role’s responsibilities include:

Editing and publishing several stories per day while maintaining FiveThirtyEight’s standards for rigor, accuracy and polish.

Collaborating with reporters, editors, visual journalists and our audio/visual team.

Demonstrating sound news judgment while balancing multiple tasks.

We’re looking for someone with:

A minimum of three years’ experience copy editing at a news website or publication.

Ability to edit and write on deadline with speed and accuracy.

Familiarity with spreadsheet software and Google Docs.

Experience working in Associated Press style.

A demonstrated knowledge of some or all of the topic areas covered by FiveThirtyEight, particularly politics or sports.

Willingness and desire to collaborate across different teams.

And we’d be thrilled for candidates to have:

Five years of editing experience at a major website or publication.

Knowledge of statistical tools, such as Excel, R or Python.

A proven ability to write web-savvy headlines.

Familiarity with web publishing platforms, including WordPress.

To apply, please go to the listing on the Disney Careers website.