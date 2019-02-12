This Round Of The Champions League Might Get Wild

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with the first slate of its Round of 16 games. In the video above, we explain why this year’s matchups could create some unpredictable results.
Read more: Our 2019 Champions League predictions
Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @tonyhkchow
Chadwick Matlin is a deputy editor at FiveThirtyEight. @ChadwickMatlin