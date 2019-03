There’s A New Favorite In The 2019 Women’s NCAA Tournament And no, it’s not UConn.

The 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament resumes on Friday with its Sweet 16 games. In the video above, Assistant Sports Editor Sara Ziegler talks about the lack of surprises in the tournament so far and the path of the one Cinderella team that’s still hanging on. She also discusses who our model thinks is the new favorite to cut down the nets in April.

You can see all of our March Madness projections here.