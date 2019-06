Zion, Zion, Zion. During the NBA draft on Thursday night, you’ll be hearing a lot about Zion Williamson, the phenom from Duke. But there are other players! FiveThirtyEight’s CARMELO player projection system has a few surprises as to who we think is overrated and underrated in this draft class. In the video above, we break down our Top 5 prospects. (Spoiler alert: Zion is No. 1.)

Read more: The Top 50 NBA Draft Prospects, According To Our CARMELO Projections