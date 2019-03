The Contrarian’s Guide To Picking The Final Four Tell people you were on the Virginia Tech bandwagon before it was cool.

No one wants to be the person who sends four No. 1 seeds into their bracket’s Final Four. If you need help making some creative picks, Neil Paine offers suggestions for sleepers in the 2019 men’s NCAA Tournament in the video above.

Read more: Our 2019 March Madness predictions.