Significant Digits For Wednesday, May 3, 2017

21 percent

Auto thefts in Mexico rose 21 percent in March compared to a year earlier, but auto recovery rates have decreased. If you sell car insurance in Mexico, this is a devastating dynamic. [Bloomberg]

25 counties

50 percent of the U.S. coal mining jobs are in a mere 25 counties, a Quartz study found. [Quartz]

29 inches

American Airlines is adding more seats to some of its planes, and it’s doing it by reducing legroom. Three rows will lose two inches — from 31 to 29 inches — and the rest of the economy cabin will have 30 inches of legroom. This pushes American closer to budget airlines like Spirit, which provide only 28 inches of legroom. [CNN]

90 minutes

An Australian man was imprisoned by U.S. immigration officials after getting delayed at the Canada-U.S. border and subsequently overstaying his U.S. visa by 90 minutes. [The Canberra Times]

332

Manhattan is getting a new area code in addition to the famed 212 code, the “which outer borough are you from?” 917 code, and the “so you’re new here” 646 area code. [DNA Info]

