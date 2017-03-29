Significant Digits For Wednesday, March 29, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2nd flight

SpaceX, which has recovered eight of 13 rockets that it attempted to land after launch, will for the first time re-use portions of a rocket engine that has flown before. [The Verge]

4 times

Number of times Facebook has added a core feature of Snapchat to its apps. The latest example: Facebook will allow its users to post pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours. The company already rolled out the feature in its Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps. [Bloomberg]

10 contestants

Number of people, out of an initial 23, who stuck it out a full year in a reality show that marooned them in the Scottish wilderness. To make matters worse, the social experiment may have gone on for the full run, but the show tanked and Channel 4 stopped showing “Eden” after four episodes. [Variety]

215-205

The GOP-led House of Representatives voted 215-205 to allow internet service providers to sell data about customers without their permission. This includes medical, personal and financial data. Privacy advocates are furious. [NPR]

1,600 signatures

The Isle of Wight council called for the public to suggest names for a new floating bridge. That, naturally, led to a petition — which as of Tuesday had received more than 1,600 signatures — to name the ferry-like structure “Floaty McFloatface.” After initially vetoing the suggestion, the council now says it will consider it. [On The Wight]

$1.35 million

Congress is considering raising the minimum investment for an immigrant investor visa from $500,000 to $1.35 million. With the current program set to expire April 28, many foreign investors who want the U.S. visa are dumping money stateside to try to get that EB-5. [Bloomberg]

