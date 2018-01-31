Significant Digits For Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2.5 percent

Percentage of mutual funds that have a woman as the sole fund manager, compared to 77.9 percent of funds that are managed exclusively by men. [Bloomberg Gadfly]

$19.99

Amount charged for Tinder Plus for people aged 30 and up, compared to $9.99 and $14.99 for younger users of the product. A California appeals court ruled 3-0 Monday that the company can’t do that, and that the pricing strategy is “prohibited arbitrary discrimination.” [SF Gate]

30 percent

Scrap aluminum that was recycled last year was the equivalent of 30 percent of U.S. consumption, as metals are really where the recycling business has shined. A quarter of U.S. zinc is from recycled material, as is 30 percent of cobalt. This could be a big deal as electric car production accelerates. [Bloomberg Businessweek]

50 liters

Cape Town, South Africa, is running out of water. Sometime in April, the taps will shut off. At this point, residents are limited to 87 liters per day, but in February that will drop to 50 liters. [The New York Times]

573 kilograms of mail

An Italian postal employee stole 573 kilograms of mail and stashed it in his garage, according to postal police. It’s the biggest ever seizure of mail in Italian history. The years-old mail will be delivered to its rightful owners. [The Seattle Times]

$30 billion

A vague announcement from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan on Tuesday said the companies will move to offer lower cost healthcare to employees. The news helped knock $30 billion off the market values of 10 large health insurance companies. [Quartz]

