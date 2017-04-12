Significant Digits For Wednesday, April 12, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

4 minutes and 40 seconds

Paid advertising time on “The O’Reilly Factor” on April 7, down from 16 minutes and 10 seconds of paid ads on the first weekday after a New York Times report detailed millions in payments to women who alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse from host Bill O’Reilly. [Variety]

12 aircraft

The Trump administration is considering selling up to 12 light aircraft to Nigeria. The planes would be used to fight Boko Haram. This isn’t the first time the U.S. has sold planes to Nigeria, but the most recent sale was put on hold after a Nigerian fighter jet accidentally bombed a camp for displaced people. [The New York Times]

14 gigawatts

Solar energy capacity in California at the end of last year, up from less than 1 gigawatt in 2007. Solar has gotten so ubiquitous in the state that the source is accounting for major chunks of the power generated in its grid system. [The Independent]

27 points

President Trump won in Kansas’s 4th Congressional District by a margin of 27 points in the 2016 presidential election. In Tuesday’s special election to replace Mike Pompeo, now director of the CIA, the Republican candidate for Congress won by only 7 points. That may be bad news for GOP members of Congress in more competitive districts than the 4th. [Kansas Secretary of State, The Wall Street Journal]

120,000 items

Number of products available in a typical Wal-Mart supercenter, compared with Wal-Mart’s approximately 35 million products online. In a bid to claim more of the online retail space, the company will offer discounts for people who are willing to pick up online orders in stores. [Bloomberg]

197.47 million euros

Budget for the forthcoming film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” by director Luc Besson. It’s by far the most expensive French film ever. [Screen Rant]

